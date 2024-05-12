https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/borrell-urges-israel-to-ensure-safety-of-civilians-in-rafah-1118394054.html

Borrell Urges Israel to Ensure Safety of Civilians in Rafah

Borrell Urges Israel to Ensure Safety of Civilians in Rafah

Sputnik International

Israel should ensure the safety of civilians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah in accordance with international law, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

2024-05-12T07:17+0000

2024-05-12T07:17+0000

2024-05-12T07:17+0000

world

josep borrell

gaza strip

european union (eu)

hamas

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117548831_0:0:3008:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_4af0fa8454693704c4cb628ec4f67085.jpg

At least 1.4 million Palestinians are currently in Rafah, many of whom fled there from Israeli shelling from other parts of the Gaza Strip.He also called on Israel to refrain from going ahead with a military operation in Rafah as "this would further exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis." In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/the-zionist-project-doomed-itself-by-rejecting-peace-advocates-1118381341.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestine conflict, gaza violence, gaza genocide, gaza strip conflct, gaza strip violence