https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ny-times-blames-us-congress-funding-delays-for-ukraines-battlefield-struggles-1118464243.html

NY Times Admits Russian Success on Battlefield, Blames Congress Funding Delays

NY Times Admits Russian Success on Battlefield, Blames Congress Funding Delays

Sputnik International

The New York Times published an article this week acknowledging Russia’s upper hand in the conflict in the Donbass, although a convenient excuse was found to explain the struggles of the US-backed Ukrainian regime.

2024-05-16T05:03+0000

2024-05-16T05:03+0000

2024-05-16T05:22+0000

analysis

us

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

the new york times

congress

media

us media

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118463623_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48ef6fab51ec9c1c6e025a8e73663143.jpg

The New York Times published an article this week acknowledging Russia’s upper hand in the conflict in the Donbass, although a convenient excuse was found to explain the struggles of the US-backed Ukrainian regime.“White House Worries Russia’s Momentum Is Changing Trajectory of Ukraine War” read the headline in the Tuesday edition of the controversial US newspaper. The authors identified a number of factors contributing towards Moscow’s recent success, including advances in Russian technology and battlefield tactics. But the article focuses heavily on a delay in the provision of US aid to Kiev while Congress debated the wisdom of doubling down on America’s support for the Zelensky regime.The authors referenced the delay in support from Washington at least five times throughout the short article.“A monthslong debate in Washington about whether to send Ukraine a $61 billion package of arms and ammunition created an opening that Russia has clearly exploited, even though Congress ultimately passed the legislation,” the article reads. The authors also noted the Biden administration’s increasing reliance on the talking point, characterizing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comment that “there’s no doubt there’s been a cost” as an “understatement.”The article blames the funding delay for Russia’s “huge artillery advantage,” claiming Ukraine would be able to neutralize Russian airpower if it possessed more anti-aircraft weaponry.However, the authors also conceded that Moscow has refined its strategy over the course of the war, allowing it to bring its “huge military infrastructure” and population advantage to bear. Stephen J. Hadley, a national security advisor under former President George W. Bush, is quoted as recognizing that Russia often “finishes strong” in military conflicts, adapting its tactics along the way.The article also acknowledges Russia’s successful use of electronic warfare to disable drones and artillery provided by the West.The article repeatedly personalizes the conflict around President Vladimir Putin, often referring to the Russian leader as a stand-in for the country’s military as a whole. The authors refer to “Mr. Putin” six times as the Russian president is increasingly vilified in the style of Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Bashar al-Assad and various other rotating villains of US foreign policy.Throughout the article, the authors find little room for deep interrogation of the wisdom of the conflict or the US role in perpetuating it. Every setback, it is often suggested, is the fault of some extrinsic factor: Russian disinformation, pro-Putin leaders in Europe, GOP lawmakers beholden to the Kremlin. Nowhere is it considered that the conflict simply is not the West’s to be won and should have been avoided, even if every skeptical lawmaker and anti-war critic were singing from the same hymnbook as the Times.Critics note that the US “newspaper of record” has played an instrumental role in upholding US imperialism, never failing to offer support for any Washington-backed coup or US war. Self-critique simply is not part of The New York Times’ mission statement. To question US foreign policy would be to risk undermining the manufacturing of consent that makes it possible.Palantir CEO Alex Karp summarized the risk thusly, explaining the threat of deep reflection on US global policy represented by ongoing protests in support of Palestine: “We think these things that are happening across college campuses are a sideshow. No, they are the show. If we lose the intellectual debate, you will not be able to deploy any army in the West, ever.”Institutions like The New York Times are part of how elites win the intellectual debate or, preferably, prevent it from taking place. Any suggestion that the United States and its warfighting machine may be wrong, guilty, or even fallible cannot be allowed. People employed in the sacred work of spreading freedom and democracy must never second-guess themselves.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/new-york-times-gaza-war-memo-apologetic-to-israel--report-1117973188.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/cause-du-jour-to-yesterdays-news-western-medias-evolving-2023-coverage-on-ukraine-1115862086.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/conflict-at-home-and-abroad-as-clock-ticks-down-on-us-empire-1118441105.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

ukraine war ny times, new york times russia, new york times propaganda, new york times us imperialism, new york times ukraine funding delay, new york times us congress ukraine funding, new york times russia winning war in ukraine, new york times putin villification