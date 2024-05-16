International
Putin Pays State Visit to China
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-pays-state-visit-to-china-1118459127.html
Putin Pays State Visit to China
Putin Pays State Visit to China
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on his first foreign visit since reelection.
2024-05-16T03:05+0000
2024-05-16T03:05+0000
world
china
russia
beijing
vladimir putin
xi jinping
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108630208_0:0:2853:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e3e00ce17bf69c59b84e097474b547.jpg
Putin’s state visit to China will last two days — the Russian leader will spend May 16 in Beijing and will visit Harbin on May 17. On Thursday, Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in narrow and expanded formats.Putin’s talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and the Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang will determine the "directions for further development of cooperation and discuss most pressing issues,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement.In a written interview with Xinhua News Agency on the eve of the visit, Putin clarified that it was the "unprecedented level of strategic partnership" between Russia and China that determined the destination of his first foreign trip after taking office.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
china
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Pays State Visit to China
Sputnik International
Putin Pays State Visit to China
2024-05-16T03:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108630208_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5dbd74cfbd5636fbc88b14a62f09c4dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china relations, russia-china cooperation, russia-china alliance, russia-china talks, russia-china negotiations, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi friendship, putin-xi negotiations, putin-xi relations
russia-china relations, russia-china cooperation, russia-china alliance, russia-china talks, russia-china negotiations, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi friendship, putin-xi negotiations, putin-xi relations

Putin Pays State Visit to China

03:05 GMT 16.05.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMarch 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping (left) during a meeting.
March 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping (left) during a meeting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on May 16 for his first foreign visit after reelection.
Putin’s state visit to China will last two days — the Russian leader will spend May 16 in Beijing and will visit Harbin on May 17. On Thursday, Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in narrow and expanded formats.
Putin’s talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and the Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang will determine the "directions for further development of cooperation and discuss most pressing issues,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
In a written interview with Xinhua News Agency on the eve of the visit, Putin clarified that it was the "unprecedented level of strategic partnership" between Russia and China that determined the destination of his first foreign trip after taking office.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала