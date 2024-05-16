https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-pays-state-visit-to-china-1118459127.html

Putin Pays State Visit to China

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on his first foreign visit since reelection.

Putin’s state visit to China will last two days — the Russian leader will spend May 16 in Beijing and will visit Harbin on May 17. On Thursday, Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in narrow and expanded formats.Putin’s talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and the Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang will determine the "directions for further development of cooperation and discuss most pressing issues,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement.In a written interview with Xinhua News Agency on the eve of the visit, Putin clarified that it was the "unprecedented level of strategic partnership" between Russia and China that determined the destination of his first foreign trip after taking office.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

