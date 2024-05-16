https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/robert-fico-shot-biden-sends-more-arms-to-israel-putin-heads-to-china-1118460832.html

Robert Fico Shot; Biden Sends More Arms to Israel; Putin Heads to China

The Prime Minister of Slovakia has been gravely wounded in an assassination attempt, and the suspected gunman was detained at the scene.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the attack on Robert Fico and Tony Blinken’s visit to Kiev.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s move to send more weapons to Israel.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses the US plan to outsource its imperialism in Kenya to Haiti.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss the persecution of Julian Assange and the freedom flotilla that is trying to set sail for Gaza.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy as loan delinquency rates reach a five-year high and inflation reports come in.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to compare the Vietnam anti-imperialist triumph and the current push against US imperialism.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia’s move to manage the intersection of their civilian and military economies.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses President Putin’s visit to China and US moves to militarize the Asia Pacific region against China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

