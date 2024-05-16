International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukrainians-mobilized-in-kherson-kept-in-big-cage-unable-to-contact-families---source-1118467992.html
Ukrainians Mobilized in Kherson Kept in 'Big Cage,' Unable to Contact Families - Source
Ukrainians Mobilized in Kherson Kept in 'Big Cage,' Unable to Contact Families - Source
Sputnik International
Ukrainian nationals, who have been mobilized in the city of Kherson, are being kept in a big cage without access to personal hygiene measures and contact with their families, sources familiar with the matter in the Kherson underground network told Sputnik.
2024-05-16T07:06+0000
2024-05-16T07:06+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
kherson
kiev
mobilization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102177/82/1021778292_0:208:2903:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_a4669dd15c73ff7f134103c0ee40104c.jpg
"All those captured men are taken to the same place, to the territory of a former driving school, where a detoxification center was located earlier. They keep the conscripts in one big cage without even providing the basic hygiene standards," the sources said. The mobilized Ukrainian nationals are denied the opportunity to contact their families and friends to prevent the former from receiving any documents that "might confirm their right to deferment or reservation," the sources also said. Moreover, military commissars from western Ukraine may have been "bribing pensioners" from the Kiev-controlled part of Kherson, paying them $25 each for information about the place of residence of men subject to mobilization, the sources added. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been continuously extended since then. On May 9, Zelensky signed bills to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ukraine-prepares-total-mobilization-in-5-controlled-cities---russian-official-1118443641.html
ukraine
kherson
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102177/82/1021778292_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa9319537b2dc74ada04ae396f1d1e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kherson underground, ukrainians mobilized, kept in 'big cage,
kherson underground, ukrainians mobilized, kept in 'big cage,

Ukrainians Mobilized in Kherson Kept in 'Big Cage,' Unable to Contact Families - Source

07:06 GMT 16.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko / Go to the mediabankUkrainian army launches fourth mobilization campaign
Ukrainian army launches fourth mobilization campaign - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian nationals, who have been mobilized in the city of Kherson, are being kept in a big cage without access to personal hygiene measures and contact with their families, sources familiar with the matter in the Kherson underground network told Sputnik.
"All those captured men are taken to the same place, to the territory of a former driving school, where a detoxification center was located earlier. They keep the conscripts in one big cage without even providing the basic hygiene standards," the sources said.
The mobilized Ukrainian nationals are denied the opportunity to contact their families and friends to prevent the former from receiving any documents that "might confirm their right to deferment or reservation," the sources also said.
Moreover, military commissars from western Ukraine may have been "bribing pensioners" from the Kiev-controlled part of Kherson, paying them $25 each for information about the place of residence of men subject to mobilization, the sources added.
Mobilization underway in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
World
Ukraine Prepares Total Mobilization in 5 Controlled Cities - Russian Official
Yesterday, 09:34 GMT
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been continuously extended since then. On May 9, Zelensky signed bills to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала