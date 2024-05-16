https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/us-house-passes-bill-to-compel-delivery-of-withheld-weapons-to-israel-1118485351.html
US House Passes Bill to Compel Delivery of Withheld Weapons to Israel
US House Passes Bill to Compel Delivery of Withheld Weapons to Israel
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives passed a bill to compel the provision of certain arms to Israel withheld by the Biden administration over a prospective large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.
2024-05-16T23:37+0000
2024-05-16T23:37+0000
2024-05-16T23:37+0000
world
us
joe biden
israel
gaza strip
arms supplies
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine
killings of civilians
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, on Thursday in a vote of 224 in favor and 187 opposed. The legislation condemns US President Joe Biden’s decision to pause the weapons shipments and withholds funds from the State Department, Defense Department, and National Security Council until the arms are delivered. However, the White House said that Biden would veto the bill if it reaches his desk; US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the legislation is “not going anywhere” in Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/biden-sending-1-billion-arms-package-to-israel-in-latest-flip-flop--report-1118439991.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d728ad1c5c9dc6c77fc8f4bd1ad0d4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
weapons shipments, us arms, arms deliveries, arms supplies, american weapons, us munitions, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
weapons shipments, us arms, arms deliveries, arms supplies, american weapons, us munitions, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
US House Passes Bill to Compel Delivery of Withheld Weapons to Israel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a bill to compel the provision of certain arms to Israel withheld by the Biden administration over a prospective large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, on Thursday in a vote of 224 in favor and 187 opposed.
The legislation condemns US President Joe Biden’s decision to pause the weapons shipments
and withholds funds from the State Department, Defense Department, and National Security Council until the arms are delivered.
However, the White House said that Biden would veto the bill if it reaches his desk; US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the legislation is “not going anywhere” in Congress.