https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/us-house-passes-bill-to-compel-delivery-of-withheld-weapons-to-israel-1118485351.html

US House Passes Bill to Compel Delivery of Withheld Weapons to Israel

US House Passes Bill to Compel Delivery of Withheld Weapons to Israel

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to compel the provision of certain arms to Israel withheld by the Biden administration over a prospective large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

2024-05-16T23:37+0000

2024-05-16T23:37+0000

2024-05-16T23:37+0000

world

us

joe biden

israel

gaza strip

arms supplies

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

killings of civilians

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, on Thursday in a vote of 224 in favor and 187 opposed. The legislation condemns US President Joe Biden’s decision to pause the weapons shipments and withholds funds from the State Department, Defense Department, and National Security Council until the arms are delivered. However, the White House said that Biden would veto the bill if it reaches his desk; US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the legislation is “not going anywhere” in Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/biden-sending-1-billion-arms-package-to-israel-in-latest-flip-flop--report-1118439991.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

weapons shipments, us arms, arms deliveries, arms supplies, american weapons, us munitions, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes