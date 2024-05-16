https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/us-watchdog-says-12-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-in-2nd-quarter-delinquent-or-unaccounted-for-1118476861.html
US Watchdog Says 12% of US Aid to Ukraine in 2nd Quarter 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'
US Watchdog Says 12% of US Aid to Ukraine in 2nd Quarter 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'
Sputnik International
Some 12% of US security aid provided to Ukraine from January 1 through March 31 was delinquent or unaccounted for, the US Defense Department Inspector General said in a quarterly oversight report of US support for Ukraine on Thursday.
2024-05-16T15:39+0000
2024-05-16T15:39+0000
2024-05-16T15:39+0000
military
us
ukraine
russia
west
ukraine crisis
military aid
us military aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118110622_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c09c4786cdbb08442e27b67291dc277f.jpg
"Based on information provided by the ODC-Kyiv [US Office of Defense Cooperation], at the end of the quarter, 88 percent of defense articles were compliant and 12 percent were ‘delinquent’ or unaccounted for," the report said. However, the latest data represents a 13% increase in the compliance rate compared to the previous quarter, the report said. The Defense Department Inspector General said it continues to conduct an ongoing series of evaluations regarding compliance with the requirements for tracking end-use monitoring of US-supplied equipment in Ukraine. Russia has consistently warned against the collective West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/us-working-on-sending-additional-patriot-battery-to-ukraine---report-1118439784.html
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118110622_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bac78b4f41cbf69c1b683deb2398b79d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
US Watchdog Says 12% of US Aid to Ukraine in 2nd Quarter 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 12% of US security aid provided to Ukraine from January 1 through March 31 was delinquent or unaccounted for, the US Defense Department Inspector General said in a quarterly oversight report of US support for Ukraine on Thursday.
"Based on information provided by the ODC-Kyiv [US Office of Defense Cooperation], at the end of the quarter, 88 percent of defense articles were compliant and 12 percent were ‘delinquent’ or unaccounted for," the report said.
However, the latest data represents a 13% increase in the compliance rate compared to the previous quarter, the report said.
The Defense Department Inspector General said it continues to conduct an ongoing series of evaluations regarding compliance with the requirements for tracking end-use monitoring of US-supplied equipment
in Ukraine.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments have included artillery; tanks and other armored vehicles; air-defense systems; missiles; cluster and other munitions, among others.
Russia has consistently warned against the collective West's continued arms deliveries
to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.