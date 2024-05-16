https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/us-watchdog-says-12-of-us-aid-to-ukraine-in-2nd-quarter-delinquent-or-unaccounted-for-1118476861.html

US Watchdog Says 12% of US Aid to Ukraine in 2nd Quarter 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'

US Watchdog Says 12% of US Aid to Ukraine in 2nd Quarter 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'

Sputnik International

Some 12% of US security aid provided to Ukraine from January 1 through March 31 was delinquent or unaccounted for, the US Defense Department Inspector General said in a quarterly oversight report of US support for Ukraine on Thursday.

2024-05-16T15:39+0000

2024-05-16T15:39+0000

2024-05-16T15:39+0000

military

us

ukraine

russia

west

ukraine crisis

military aid

us military aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118110622_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c09c4786cdbb08442e27b67291dc277f.jpg

"Based on information provided by the ODC-Kyiv [US Office of Defense Cooperation], at the end of the quarter, 88 percent of defense articles were compliant and 12 percent were ‘delinquent’ or unaccounted for," the report said. However, the latest data represents a 13% increase in the compliance rate compared to the previous quarter, the report said. The Defense Department Inspector General said it continues to conduct an ongoing series of evaluations regarding compliance with the requirements for tracking end-use monitoring of US-supplied equipment in Ukraine. Russia has consistently warned against the collective West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/us-working-on-sending-additional-patriot-battery-to-ukraine---report-1118439784.html

ukraine

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons