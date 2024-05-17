https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/russia-vows-to-retaliate-against-eu-over-media-ban-1118498391.html
Russia Vows to Retaliate Against EU Over Media Ban
The Council of the EU has decided on Friday to suspend the broadcasting activities of four more Russia-associated media outlets Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta in the European Union.
Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to Europe’s ban against RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the Voice of Europe portal, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian media. RIA Novosti is Russia's leading news agency and Russian-language news website. Rossiya Segodnya is the parent company of RIA Novosti.The European Union decided Friday to ban a number of media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the Voice of Europe, from broadcasting on its territory, the EU Council said in a statement.
Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to Europe’s ban against RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the Voice of Europe portal, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian media.
RIA Novosti is Russia's leading news agency and Russian-language news website. Rossiya Segodnya is the parent company of RIA Novosti.
The European Union decided Friday to ban a number of media outlets
, including RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the Voice of Europe, from broadcasting on its territory
, the EU Council said in a statement.
