‘Talking About This for Years’: Ukraine’s Corruption is Partly Responsible for Their Defeat

Sputnik International

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky has criticized the West for hesitating to send aid to his regime, and has cited it as the reason for his military failures.

Sputnik’s Jamarl Thomas reported on Thursday that Ukraine’s loss of territory and inability to build a defense is the result of them embezzling funds. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky has criticized the West for hesitating to send aid to his regime, and has cited it as the reason for his military failures.On Thursday, Andrii Telizhenko - a Ukrainian whistleblower and a former diplomat - joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines to discuss the corruption in Ukraine.“You know what they were building? They were building roads. They're not building fortifications. They're officially building roads that border Russia,” he continued. “That's where they're [using] money, because building roads can make much more money than you can make on fortifications.”Kiev previously allocated almost 38 billion hryvnia ($960 million) to build a multi-layered network of fortifications yet Ukrainian troops testified that those lines of defense do not exist, according to a recent Sputnik report which cited the Associated Press.This week, a chairwoman for the Ukrainian anti-corruption group Mezha reported that Kharkov's Department of Housing and Community Services in regional military administration had 7 billion hryvnias, or $176.5 million, to build fortifications to hold back the Russian advance. She found that much of this money was embezzled.“Multi-million contracts for the construction of fortification structures, for which a total of 7 billion hryvnias [roughly $176 million] was spent, were [transferred] by the Kharkov Regional State Administration to dummy companies,” said Martina Bougslavets.“There's no morale on the Ukrainian front lines right now. The moral is: 63% of Ukrainians don't want to fight because they know how you cannot get your body back, you're not going to get compensated, how you are going to lose your life and that's it. Your family is going to be on their own. That's why the men are not going to go fight, because there's corruption in Ukraine,” said Telizhenko.On Tuesday, it was reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine will hold elections when all Ukrainians, including those who now live in Russia, decide to participate. A recent article from RT suggests that doing so essentially permits Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to postpone a vote unless Ukrainian territories are recaptured. Ukraine was scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 31, but Zelensky canceled the vote last year citing martial law and the ongoing conflict with Russia.“They hate him and they hate what he's becoming. And because of the losing of the front lines, in Ukraine, today, they understand they lost. This war should have never happened.”

