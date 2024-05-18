International
Canada May Follow US Example and Raise Chinese EV Import Tariffs
Shortly after the United States announced its move to impose fees on Chinese electric vehicles, its neighbor Canada started to mull similar restrictions.
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng has announced that her country is now considering whether it should increase tariffs on the importing of Chinese electric vehicles, Bloomberg has reported.Ng also reportedly confirmed that Canada is also looking into whether it should align its tariffs with the United States.Though China’s share of the Canadian auto market is relatively small, Canada recently witnessed an increase in imports of Tesla electric vehicles made in Shanghai, the media outlet pointed out.Earlier this week, the Biden administration raised tariffs on several Chinese imports, including semiconductors and electric vehicles.This development came as relations between the United States and China continue to sour, with both countries embroiled in a de facto trade war that started in 2018 during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Canada May Follow US Example and Raise Chinese EV Import Tariffs

Shortly after the United States announced its move to impose fees on Chinese electric vehicles, its neighbor Canada started to mull similar restrictions.
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng has announced that her country is now considering whether it should increase tariffs on the importing of Chinese electric vehicles, Bloomberg has reported.
“We are looking at this very carefully and we have an open dialogue with our American partners,” she told the media outlet in a phone interview.
Ng also reportedly confirmed that Canada is also looking into whether it should align its tariffs with the United States.
Though China’s share of the Canadian auto market is relatively small, Canada recently witnessed an increase in imports of Tesla electric vehicles made in Shanghai, the media outlet pointed out.
Earlier this week, the Biden administration raised tariffs on several Chinese imports, including semiconductors and electric vehicles.
This development came as relations between the United States and China continue to sour, with both countries embroiled in a de facto trade war that started in 2018 during the presidency of Donald Trump.
