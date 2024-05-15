https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/nobody-wins-us-hikes-tariffs-on-china-as-economic-tensions-continue-to-rise-1118433962.html

'Nobody Wins': US Hikes Tariffs on China as Economic Tensions Continue to Rise

'Nobody Wins': US Hikes Tariffs on China as Economic Tensions Continue to Rise

On Tuesday US President Joe Biden imposed tariff hikes on electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors and other Chinese imported goods.

On Tuesday US President Joe Biden imposed tariff hikes on electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors and other Chinese imported goods - it is the latest move in the escalating trade war between China and the US. KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and a teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Tuesday to discuss the escalating trade war between China and the US.“And so, what we're seeing right now is that the US is retreating from its Washington consensus. It's technically retreating from capitalism, as we understand it, in order to, you know, kneecap China,” he continued, adding that the US cannot compete with China and so they are “changing the rules.”China is also making “big PR moves” that suggest the Chinese economy no longer needs to rely on the US, added Sputnik’s Angie Wong, who suggested that this concept is now becoming a reality. During his five-day tour of Europe, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping visited France, Serbia, and Hungary in a trip which focused primarily on trade, investments, and promoting a "new multipolar vision" of global politics. Despite their ideological differences, China and France were able to agree to an enhanced cooperation in agri-food, finance, aviation, civil nuclear energy and other fields, according to a recent report.A recent poll from the New York Times shows former President Donald Trump leading President Biden in five important battleground states. The most crucial voters for the Democratic president - young voters and Black and Hispanic voters - appear poised to vote for Trump as discontent over the economy and the Gaza war continues to grow.“People are saying, ‘We don't want to be subject to the vagaries, the wins, and the dictatorial mandates of the US in the way that it manipulates its reserve currency, that it can be sanctioned, that its reserves can be taken away, that it can have lawfare waged against it,’” said Noh. “And simply the fact that, ‘We are tired of giving our hard-earned goods to the US for essentially receiving in return an IOU that can never be redeemed, essentially, in US paper, treasuries, or US dollars.’”The Kremlin press service recently reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China after having been invited by Xi. The report added that the two world leaders will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, and humanitarian issues.

