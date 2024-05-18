https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/death-toll-in-frances-new-caledonia-climbs-to-6-amid-public-unrest---reports-1118517515.html

Death Toll in France's New Caledonia Climbs to 6 Amid Public Unrest - Reports

Death Toll in France's New Caledonia Climbs to 6 Amid Public Unrest - Reports

Sputnik International

A man died and two people were wounded in a shootout in France's New Caledonia, bringing the total death toll to six amid public unrest organized by the supporters of the island's independence, French media reported on Saturday.

2024-05-18T10:53+0000

2024-05-18T10:53+0000

2024-05-18T10:53+0000

world

france

new caledonia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118517588_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e82de41f336acb545a144c534d9b3d25.jpg

Gendarmes responded to reports of gunfire and three people were taken to hospital, two of them with serious injuries, the BFMTV broadcaster said. On Monday, a peaceful demonstration against a bill on voting rights spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. Protesters, including many minors, were robbing and setting fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill 351 to 153 as unrest continued. The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people that make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a higher degree of autonomy, along with their children, have the right to vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/why-cant-macron-afford-to-lose-french-pacific-territory-of-new-caledonia-1118471324.html

france

new caledonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france unrest, new caledonia unrest, french unrest, death toll new caledonia, kanak people france