Israel Defense Forces Says Eliminated "Significant" Target During Strike on Jenin

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), jointly with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), said they eliminated one of "significant" targets in an airstrike on their operations center in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Earlier, the IDF said an Israeli fighter jet carried out an airstrike in the area of Jenin. The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that one person was killed and eight others injured in Israeli shelling of Jenin. The statement stressed that the IDF eliminated the militant, who was on the search list for alleged involvement in a number of attacks, including a shooting incident in May 2023.

