'Profit-Generating' and Woke Brainwashing: What's Happened to US Military?

The third saturday of May is celebrated in the United States as Armed Forces Day, an observance honoring all members of the country’s military. But many experts are not joining the celebrations, raising concerns about the state of the US troops.

This year’s Armed Forces Day in the United States takes place as Washington's war machine appears to be but a shadow of its former self, its reputation tarnished by the de facto humiliating defeat in Afghanistan in 2021 and the inability to stop Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.The decline of the once-powerful US Armed Forces could be traced to the 1990s, the time right after the end of the Cold War, argued former US State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett.What started with reforms to those who could serve eventually “cascaded into an avalanche of social justice, acquainted theorems and attitudes towards the military," he said.Following that, the 9/11 terrorist attacks triggered a wave of US military interventionism across the world, ostensibly aimed at fighting terrorism but in reality serving as an “enrichment exercise for the military-industrial complex.”“So you've seen the military transform from a nationally-owned organization to an organization that was really being used to feed corporate entities like Raytheon, McDonnell Douglas, Booz Allen Hamilton, SAIC, a myriad of defense contractors, missile manufacturers, arms dealers, and that was another death blow to the military because suddenly it became a profit-generating organization,” Bennett remarked.According to him, the US military during the Obama administration suddenly lost interest in winning wars and resolving conflicts – instead, it became interested in perpetuating conflicts and “in using the military as a social re-engineering organization".He also noted that most Americans are reluctant to enlist because they do not want to join “a military that is at odds with their moral, traditional religious values.”Comparing the US military to the Russian military today, Bennett argued that the latter is clearly superior.Bennett also pointed out that the Russian military does not allow “homosexuality and transgenderism and all of these perversions that the West has allowed.”Meanwhile, US Navy veteran Mike James - who served in Iraq in 2008 - observed that the United States’ military is surprisingly amateurish.“We're surprisingly caught up in such an enormous sense of false superiority and security that there's just really bad decisions made all up and down the chain of command, even at the highest levels. Yeah, just generally quite unprofessional and immature and goofy,” he told Sputnik. “Just goofy sh*t all across, up and down the chain of command.”According to him, Western military science as a whole is essentially “an imperial project” and depends on “complete hegemony.”James noted that the majority of US military recruits enlist for “education and travel, work experience” rather than out of a “huge feeling of patriotism,” with the veteran adding that the US military has become heavily reliant on immigrants and foreigners who are “operating as mercenaries.”He also did not seem particularly impressed with the current level of US military tech, suggesting that both the US military hardware and IT infrastructure have “become a giant hunk of shit.”

