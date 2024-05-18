International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor
Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor
The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kherson's city of Skadovsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), leaving at least 12 people injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo's office said on Saturday.
The emergency services are working at the site. The data on damage and casualties is being clarified, the office added.Earlier Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure became the "trademark" of Volodymyr Zelensky.
10:37 GMT 18.05.2024
Daily life in Skadovsk, Kherson, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces
GENICHESK, Kherson (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kherson's city of Skadovsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), leaving at least 12 people injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo's office said on Saturday.
The emergency services are working at the site. The data on damage and casualties is being clarified, the office added.
"The total number of victims during the shelling of Skadovsk by the Ukrainian army from the HIMARS MLRS is now 12 people. In total, 11 people went to the hospital, one of them was hospitalized. Another injured person was treated at the scene," the office said.
Earlier Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure became the "trademark" of Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Targeted shelling of civilians, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, schools and social facilities has become the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group, which is supported by Western sponsors," Zakharova said on Telegram.
