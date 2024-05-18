https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/shelling-of-kherson-regions-city-of-skadovsk-leaves-12-injured---governor-1118517159.html

Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor

The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kherson's city of Skadovsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), leaving at least 12 people injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo's office said on Saturday.

The emergency services are working at the site. The data on damage and casualties is being clarified, the office added.Earlier Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure became the "trademark" of Volodymyr Zelensky.

