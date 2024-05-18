https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/shelling-of-kherson-regions-city-of-skadovsk-leaves-12-injured---governor-1118517159.html
Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor
Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kherson's city of Skadovsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), leaving at least 12 people injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo's office said on Saturday.
2024-05-18T10:37+0000
2024-05-18T10:37+0000
2024-05-18T10:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
kherson
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
terrorist state
terrorist attack
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118517233_0:112:2688:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_3d03e6f522724296abb09b35b9763ab4.jpg
The emergency services are working at the site. The data on damage and casualties is being clarified, the office added.Earlier Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure became the "trademark" of Volodymyr Zelensky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/scott-ritter-predicts-how-ukraine-will-end-1118382169.html
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118517233_188:0:2501:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_9dbe7b77de498100aeeee380d08c06c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine attacks on civillians, ukraine terror attacks
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine attacks on civillians, ukraine terror attacks
Shelling of Kherson Region's City of Skadovsk Leaves 12 Injured - Governor
GENICHESK, Kherson (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the Kherson's city of Skadovsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), leaving at least 12 people injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo's office said on Saturday.
The emergency services are working at the site. The data on damage and casualties is being clarified, the office added.
"The total number of victims during the shelling of Skadovsk by the Ukrainian army from the HIMARS MLRS is now 12 people. In total, 11 people went to the hospital, one of them was hospitalized. Another injured person was treated at the scene," the office said.
Earlier Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure became the "trademark" of Volodymyr Zelensky
.
"Targeted shelling of civilians, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, schools and social facilities has become the trademark of Zelensky's criminal group, which is supported by Western sponsors," Zakharova said on Telegram.