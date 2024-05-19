International
The German Defense Ministry has requested an additional 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) from the government to provide assistance to Ukraine, German newspaper Bild reported, citing sources.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday and with Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday, the report said on Saturday. The request for additional funds is due to be submitted to parliament for approval in June, the report read, adding that the Finance Ministry supports the request. The report noted that next year, the Bundeswehr may request a record amount of 15 billion euros to help Kiev.Russian officials repeatedly warned against arms supplies to Kiev regime, stressing that they have zero chance of affecting ultimate course of special military operation and only fuel the conflict.
German Defense Ministry Requests Additional $4.1Bln to Help Ukraine

04:50 GMT 19.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Defense Ministry has requested an additional 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) from the government to provide assistance to Ukraine, German newspaper Bild reported, citing sources.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday and with Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday, the report said on Saturday. The request for additional funds is due to be submitted to parliament for approval in June, the report read, adding that the Finance Ministry supports the request.
"Germany should not fail in strengthening Ukraine's defense. If possible, we should supply additional weapons this year. If we can reach a consensus in the government, we will find ways in the current fiscal year," a finance ministry official told the newspaper.
The report noted that next year, the Bundeswehr may request a record amount of 15 billion euros to help Kiev.
Russian officials repeatedly warned against arms supplies to Kiev regime, stressing that they have zero chance of affecting ultimate course of special military operation and only fuel the conflict.
