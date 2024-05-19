https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/one-person-dies-16-injured-after-ukrainian-drone-attack-in-kherson-region---governor-1118528175.html
One Person Dies, 16 Injured After Ukrainian Drone Attack in Kherson Region - Governor
A Ukrainian drone attacked a minibus with 17 workers in Radensk village of the Kherson Region, leaving one dead and others wounded, the regional governor, Vladimir Saldo, said on Sunday.
Ukraine has been attacking Russian territory since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate targeting of civilians – which is banned by international law – reveals terrorist nature of Ukrainian state.An attack was committed in the morning on Sunday, when "Ukrainian Nazis directed a drone at a minibus with civilians who had come from Skadovsky district to work harvesting strawberries," the governor added. The Kherson Region is a Russian region located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The region, along with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk Peoples' Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye Region, broke away from Ukraine and voted in referendums to reunite with Russia amid the Russian special military operation.
Ukraine has been attacking Russian territory since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate targeting of civilians – which is banned by international law – reveals terrorist nature of Ukrainian state
"As a result of an explosion one person died. There are many wounded, they are receiving the necessary medical care," the governor said on Telegram.
An attack was committed in the morning on Sunday, when "Ukrainian Nazis
directed a drone at a minibus with civilians who had come from Skadovsky district to work harvesting strawberries," the governor added.
"A total of 17 people were riding in the minibus ... The rest had contusions and light wounds. They were treated at the scene. No one was sent to the hospital," Saldo told Sputnik.
The Kherson Region is a Russian region located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River, washed by the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The region, along with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk Peoples' Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye Region, broke away from Ukraine and voted in referendums to reunite with Russia amid the Russian special military operation.