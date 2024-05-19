Russia's South Group of Forces Eliminates Over 680 Ukrainian Soldiers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation and achievements of Russian Armed Forces, including number of eliminated militants and seized positions
Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces improved its position along the front line in the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian armed forces losing over 680 soldiers and two tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy lost more than 680 troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and 10 cars. A 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, three UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers and a US-made 105-mm M119 gun were hit in the course of counter-battery warfare. Two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces also repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces assault group in the area of the village of Novomikhailovka, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and defeated manpower and equipment of the 79th airborne assault, 93rd mechanized, 81st airborne brigades of the enemy in the areas of Antonovka and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Russia's Vostok (East) Group of Forces eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, a UK-made 155 mm howitzer FH-70 and a 122 mm self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika in the past 24 hours. The grouping also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 123rd brigade of the Ukrainian defense forces and the 21st brigade of the Ukrainian national guard in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye in the DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more favorable positions and defeated manpower and equipment of the 128th brigade of the territorial defense in the areas of Velikaya Novoselka and Makarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Sever Group of Forces Continues Advancing
Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces has continued advancing deep into the enemy's defenses, eliminating up to 230 Ukrainian troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces were up to 230 troops, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 10 pickup trucks, a 122 mm self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika and a 122 mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said.
In the past 24 hours, Russia's Sever Group of Forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the areas of the villages of Volchansk, Liptsi and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry stated.
Tsentr Group of Forces Improved Tactical Situation
The Russian Tsentr (Center) Group of Forces has hit three Ukrainian brigades and repulsed seven counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 345 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and defeated [Ukrainian] formations ... in the areas of the villages of Yevgenovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Rozovka, New-York … The enemy's losses amounted up to 345 soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, and a Msta-B 152-mm howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian troops also repulsed seven counterattacks near the villages of Sumy, Netaylovo, Novovokalinovo, Umanskoe and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Zapad Group of Forces Seized Better Positions
Russia's Zapad (West) Group of Forces occupied better positions in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 440 soldiers, three M777 howitzers and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 440 servicepeople, two vehicles, three US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian troops also hit the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Torskoye (also known as Torske) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.