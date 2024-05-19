https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/russias-south-group-of-forces-eliminates-over-680-ukrainian-soldiers-1118529137.html

Russia's South Group of Forces Eliminates Over 680 Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation and achievements of Russian Armed Forces, including number of eliminated militants and seized positions

Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces improved its position along the front line in the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian armed forces losing over 680 soldiers and two tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces also repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces assault group in the area of the village of Novomikhailovka, the Russian Defense Ministry added. Meanwhile, Russia's Vostok (East) Group of Forces eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, a UK-made 155 mm howitzer FH-70 and a 122 mm self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika in the past 24 hours. The grouping also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 123rd brigade of the Ukrainian defense forces and the 21st brigade of the Ukrainian national guard in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye in the DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry added. Sever Group of Forces Continues AdvancingRussia's Sever (North) Group of Forces has continued advancing deep into the enemy's defenses, eliminating up to 230 Ukrainian troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.In the past 24 hours, Russia's Sever Group of Forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the areas of the villages of Volchansk, Liptsi and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry stated.Tsentr Group of Forces Improved Tactical SituationThe Russian Tsentr (Center) Group of Forces has hit three Ukrainian brigades and repulsed seven counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 345 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Russian troops also repulsed seven counterattacks near the villages of Sumy, Netaylovo, Novovokalinovo, Umanskoe and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Zapad Group of Forces Seized Better PositionsRussia's Zapad (West) Group of Forces occupied better positions in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 440 soldiers, three M777 howitzers and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Russian troops also hit the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Torskoye (also known as Torske) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

