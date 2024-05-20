https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/bulava-missile-russias-latest-addition-to-strategic-nuclear-arsenal--1118550242.html
Bulava Missile: Russia's Latest Addition to Strategic Nuclear Arsenal
Earlier this month, the Russian military adopted a new weapon that became an important component of its strategic nuclear deterrent – the RSM-56 Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Designed to be carried by Borei-class nuclear subs, Bulava carries up to 1,150 kilograms of payload comprised of several multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs), which it can deliver to a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers. Each of the warheads has a yield of between 100 and 150 kilotons and is difficult to intercept due to its capability to maneuver in flight. Weapons like Bulava, as well as the people who operate them, ensure that no attack that might threaten the existence of Russia would go unpunished.Check Sputnik's infografic to find out more:
18:43 GMT 20.05.2024 (Updated: 18:47 GMT 20.05.2024)
Earlier this month, the Russian military adopted a new weapon that became an important component of its strategic nuclear deterrent – the RSM-56 Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Designed to be carried by Borei-class nuclear subs, Bulava
carries up to 1,150 kilograms of payload comprised of several multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRVs), which it can deliver to a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers.
Each of the warheads has a yield of between 100 and 150 kilotons and is difficult to intercept due to its capability to maneuver in flight.
Weapons like Bulava, as well as the people who operate them, ensure that no attack that might threaten the existence of Russia would go unpunished.
