24.01.2023
China Launches Rocket Carrier to Put 4 Satellites Into Space
China launched on Monday a Long March-2D carrier rocket that will put four satellites into preset orbit, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
The start was given at 11:06 a.m. Beijing time (03:06 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northern Shanxi Province. The dispatched satellite constellation was code-named Beijing-3C, making it the 523rd flight mission in the Long March rocket series, the news agency reported.
11:13 GMT 20.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China launched on Monday a Long March-2D carrier rocket that will put four satellites into preset orbit, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
The start was given at 11:06 a.m. Beijing time (03:06 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northern Shanxi Province.
The dispatched satellite constellation was code-named Beijing-3C, making it the 523rd flight mission in the Long March rocket series, the news agency reported.
