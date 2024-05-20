https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/china-launches-rocket-carrier-to-put-4-satellites-into-space-1118540051.html
China Launches Rocket Carrier to Put 4 Satellites Into Space
China launched on Monday a Long March-2D carrier rocket that will put four satellites into preset orbit, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.
The start was given at 11:06 a.m. Beijing time (03:06 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northern Shanxi Province. The dispatched satellite constellation was code-named Beijing-3C, making it the 523rd flight mission in the Long March rocket series, the news agency reported.
