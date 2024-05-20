International
Household Electricity Bills Up by Nearly 70% in Ukraine in Annual Terms
Household Electricity Bills Up by Nearly 70% in Ukraine in Annual Terms
The household utility tariffs in Ukraine have increased by 12.9% in a year ending April 2024 with electricity bills rising by 69.7%, Ukrainian news outlet reported on Monday, citing the state statistics agency.
Currently, household electricity tariff for the population is estimated at 2.64 hryvnias ($0.067) per kilowatt-hour ($0.07), the news outlet added. The government is preparing to increase household electricity tariffs by 50%, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kucherenko said earlier in May, adding that the increase might be put into force from June 1. The National Bank of Ukraine said the rise in tariffs was necessitated by a complicated situation in the energy sphere.
Household Electricity Bills Up by Nearly 70% in Ukraine in Annual Terms

11:07 GMT 20.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The household utility tariffs in Ukraine have increased by 12.9% in a year ending April 2024 with electricity bills rising by 69.7%, Ukrainian news outlet reported on Monday, citing the state statistics agency.
Currently, household electricity tariff for the population is estimated at 2.64 hryvnias ($0.067) per kilowatt-hour ($0.07), the news outlet added.
The government is preparing to increase household electricity tariffs by 50%, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kucherenko said earlier in May, adding that the increase might be put into force from June 1. The National Bank of Ukraine said the rise in tariffs was necessitated by a complicated situation in the energy sphere.
