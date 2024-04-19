https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-carries-out-34-group-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-in-past-week-1118014457.html

Russia Carries Out 34 Group Strikes on Ukrainian Military, Energy Facilities in Past Week

Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.

The Russian armed forces carried out 34 group strikes with missiles and drones on military and energy facilities of Ukraine in the past week in a response to the attempts by Kiev to damage Russian energy and industry facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Ukrainian Losses in a WeekUkraine has lost more than 3,550 soldiers in the Donetsk vicinity over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 53 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka outskirts, 11 counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction and seven counterattacks in the Donetsk direction.Ukraine has also lost 2,170 soldiers in the Avdeyevka vicinity, up to 760 soldiers in the South Donetsk vicinity, more than 380 soldiers in the Kupyansk suburbs and up to 365 soldiers in the Kherson vicinity, the ministry said.Additionally Ministry of Defense reported that 27 Ukrainian soldiers chose to surrender to Russian Armed Forces to avoid certain death.Earlier Sputnik shared an interview with Ukrainian PoW who was escorted to Russian positions by drone. He is treated with dignity and respect.

