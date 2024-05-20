https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/lavrov-deeply-saddened-by-news-of-death-of-iranian-president-and-foreign-minister-1118536523.html
Lavrov 'Deeply Saddened' by News of Death of Iranian President and Foreign Minister
Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation in a helicopter crash on Sunday. 20.05.2024, Sputnik International
"We will always remember these outstanding political figures as true patriots of the Islamic Republic who firmly defended the interests of their state and gave their lives in selfless service to their motherland," Lavrov said.The role of President Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdollahian in strengthening cooperation between Russia and Iran was invaluable, Lavrov noted.
"We will always remember these outstanding political figures as true patriots of the Islamic Republic who firmly defended the interests of their state and gave their lives in selfless service to their motherland," Lavrov said.
The role of President Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdollahian in strengthening cooperation between Russia and Iran was invaluable, Lavrov noted.