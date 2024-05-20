https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/london-high-court-grants-assange-opportunity-to-challenge-his-extradition-to-us-1118542766.html

London High Court Grants Assange Opportunity to Challenge His Extradition to US

London High Court Grants Assange Opportunity to Challenge His Extradition to US

Sputnik International

The UK's High Court of Justice in London has ruled in favor of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, granting his application for the right to challenge the decision on his extradition to the United States, Sky News reported on Monday.

2024-05-20T12:01+0000

2024-05-20T12:01+0000

2024-05-20T12:05+0000

world

julian assange

london

united kingdom (uk)

wikileaks

us

extradition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg

In March, the high court asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedoms related to religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. The court also asked to ensure that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality, and that he would not face the death penalty. On Tuesday, the US provided minimal assurances demanded by the high court to proceed with the case.Commenting on the development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that the decision of the UK's High Court of Justice in London doesn't appear to be in support of the Wikileaks founder.Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face up to 175 years in prison. One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/biden-administration-lacks-moral-character-regarding-assanges-extradition--1117987935.html

london

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

julian assange, uk's high court of justice in london, wikileaks, assange extradition to the us