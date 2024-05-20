International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/north-korea-will-increase-readiness-for-nuclear-deterrence-amid-us-subcritical-test-1118533171.html
North Korea Will Increase Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence Amid US Subcritical Test
North Korea Will Increase Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence Amid US Subcritical Test
Sputnik International
North Korea was forced to increase its overall nuclear deterrence readiness after the US conducted another subcritical nuclear experiment at the Nevada National Security Site.
2024-05-20T01:23+0000
2024-05-20T01:23+0000
asia
us
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
national nuclear security administration (nnsa)
nuclear tests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117368304_0:0:901:506_1920x0_80_0_0_2c4f90483a0fa72e93c1454a0515ade8.jpg
"To cope with the strategic instability in the region and the rest of the world caused by the US unilateral action, the DPRK cannot but reconsider the measures necessary for the improvement of the overall nuclear deterrence posture within the range of its vested sovereign right and possible options," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA. North Korea will not allow the creation of a strategic imbalance in ensuring security on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesperson added.Last week, the US successfully executed another subcritical experiment to allegedly provide essential data on the behavior of materials used in nuclear warheads, the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration said. The authority said that the experiment was consistent with the US's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear explosive testing and did not create a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/photos-north-korea-conducts-first-tactical-drill-simulating-nuclear-counterattack-1118069281.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117368304_0:0:795:596_1920x0_80_0_0_46f6ad3c7c328a1455a50789e5426d73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, us subcritical nuclear experiment, nevada national security site, experiment,
north korea, us subcritical nuclear experiment, nevada national security site, experiment,

North Korea Will Increase Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence Amid US Subcritical Test

01:23 GMT 20.05.2024
© Photo : KCNAAIr Force soldiers showing off their combat alert at the drills
AIr Force soldiers showing off their combat alert at the drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - North Korea was forced to increase its overall nuclear deterrence readiness after the US conducted another subcritical nuclear experiment at the Nevada National Security Site, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said.
"To cope with the strategic instability in the region and the rest of the world caused by the US unilateral action, the DPRK cannot but reconsider the measures necessary for the improvement of the overall nuclear deterrence posture within the range of its vested sovereign right and possible options," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.
North Korea will not allow the creation of a strategic imbalance in ensuring security on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesperson added.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2024
Multimedia
Photos: North Korea Conducts First Tactical Drill Simulating Nuclear Counterattack
23 April, 06:22 GMT
Last week, the US successfully executed another subcritical experiment to allegedly provide essential data on the behavior of materials used in nuclear warheads, the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration said. The authority said that the experiment was consistent with the US's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear explosive testing and did not create a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала