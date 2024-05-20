https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/north-korea-will-increase-readiness-for-nuclear-deterrence-amid-us-subcritical-test-1118533171.html

North Korea Will Increase Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence Amid US Subcritical Test

North Korea Will Increase Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence Amid US Subcritical Test

Sputnik International

North Korea was forced to increase its overall nuclear deterrence readiness after the US conducted another subcritical nuclear experiment at the Nevada National Security Site.

2024-05-20T01:23+0000

2024-05-20T01:23+0000

2024-05-20T01:23+0000

asia

us

north korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

national nuclear security administration (nnsa)

nuclear tests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117368304_0:0:901:506_1920x0_80_0_0_2c4f90483a0fa72e93c1454a0515ade8.jpg

"To cope with the strategic instability in the region and the rest of the world caused by the US unilateral action, the DPRK cannot but reconsider the measures necessary for the improvement of the overall nuclear deterrence posture within the range of its vested sovereign right and possible options," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA. North Korea will not allow the creation of a strategic imbalance in ensuring security on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesperson added.Last week, the US successfully executed another subcritical experiment to allegedly provide essential data on the behavior of materials used in nuclear warheads, the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration said. The authority said that the experiment was consistent with the US's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear explosive testing and did not create a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/photos-north-korea-conducts-first-tactical-drill-simulating-nuclear-counterattack-1118069281.html

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, us subcritical nuclear experiment, nevada national security site, experiment,