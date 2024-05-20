https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/photos-remembering-irans-late-president-raisi-and-fm-amir-abdollahian-1118541270.html

Photos: Remembering Iran's Late President Raisi and FM Amir-Abdollahian

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in the Islamic Republic’s East Azerbaijan province on May 19. The next day, those on board were declared dead.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other members of the delegation were en route to Iran's city of Tabriz when the tragedy happened near the city of Jolfa, about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran.The president was returning from a ceremony on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, where he held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.After the deaths were confirmed, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced five days of mourning.The country's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has since been appointed by the supreme leader as interim president, assuming the position for the next 50 days until elections are held. Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has been appointed as interim foreign minister following the death of Amir-Abdollahian.Explore Sputnik's gallery depicting two of Iran's most remarkable modern political figures:

