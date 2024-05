Iranian President, Foreign Minister Died in Helicopter Crash - Reports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and all other members of the delegation returning from Azerbaijan died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

In addition to Raisi and Amirabdollahian, the imam of Tabriz, Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, the head of the East Azerbaijan province, Malek Rahmati, the helicopter crew and one security officer were on board the helicopter, the report said.