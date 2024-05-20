International
Putin: Russia-China Talks Will Contribute to Further Strengthening of Bilateral Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the detailed negotiations between Moscow and Beijing will contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral relations.
Last week, Putin paid a two-day visit to the Asian country and met with president Xi. The president added that the trip to China left him with truly bright and unforgettable impressions, the telegram said.
Putin: Russia-China Talks Will Contribute to Further Strengthening of Bilateral Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception in honor of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the detailed negotiations between Moscow and Beijing will contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral relations.
Last week, Putin paid a two-day visit to the Asian country and met with president Xi.

"I am convinced that our detailed negotiations will contribute to the further strengthening of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic interaction between Moscow and Beijing," the telegram published by the Kremlin read.

Analysis
Kissinger's Nightmare: US Bid to Crush Russia & China Economically Only Drives Them Closer
16 May, 13:57 GMT
Analysis
Kissinger’s Nightmare: US Bid to Crush Russia & China Economically Only Drives Them Closer
16 May, 13:57 GMT
The president added that the trip to China left him with truly bright and unforgettable impressions, the telegram said.

"I will be glad to continue our constructive, comradely dialogue and close joint work on current issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda," the president added.

