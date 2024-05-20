https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/putin-russia-china-talks-will-contribute-to-further-strengthening-of-bilateral-ties-1118538416.html

Putin: Russia-China Talks Will Contribute to Further Strengthening of Bilateral Ties

Putin: Russia-China Talks Will Contribute to Further Strengthening of Bilateral Ties

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence in a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the detailed negotiations between Moscow and Beijing will contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral relations.

2024-05-20T10:40+0000

2024-05-20T10:40+0000

2024-05-20T10:40+0000

world

russia

china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118428153_0:45:3257:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_682e17a61b49a56f7a774c77d0cff047.jpg

Last week, Putin paid a two-day visit to the Asian country and met with president Xi. The president added that the trip to China left him with truly bright and unforgettable impressions, the telegram said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/kissingers-nightmare-us-bid-to-crush-russia--china-economically-only-drives-them-closer-1118474909.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china partnerhsip, putin xi talks, putin china, global south, putin xi jinpong, global security