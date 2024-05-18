https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/eurasian-security-with-zero-euro-atlantic-flavor--lavrov-unveils-details-of-putin-xi-talks-1118520265.html
Eurasian Security with Zero Euro-Atlantic Flavor – Lavrov Unveils Details of Putin-Xi Talks
Eurasian Security with Zero Euro-Atlantic Flavor – Lavrov Unveils Details of Putin-Xi Talks
Sputnik International
Earlier Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to China, where he met with Chairman Xi Jinping and discussed issues of mutual cooperation economic and global politicywise. 1
2024-05-18T14:27+0000
2024-05-18T14:27+0000
2024-05-18T14:27+0000
world
vladimir putin
xi jinping
russia
china
global security
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118488895_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_91dc0236fb260a5c75a7c2264d371ded.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping discussed the Beijing global security initiative during the former's recent visit, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said at the XXXII Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defensive Policy.The minister noted that Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, including on the issues of security and strategic stability. The second important point for Russia, he added, is that the dialogue must be conducted with the full scope of the problems that exist in today's world in the field of strategic stability and the military-political landscape.During his visit to China, Putin stressed that the Moscow-Beijing relationship is one of the main stabilizing factors in global politics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/photos-putin-visits-chinas-harbin-1118501474.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118488895_56:0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98803553b6a914ebb383c795d495c8fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin-xi, vladimir putin china, chairman xi putin, putin international security, eurasian security, lavrov on eurasian security
putin-xi, vladimir putin china, chairman xi putin, putin international security, eurasian security, lavrov on eurasian security
Eurasian Security with Zero Euro-Atlantic Flavor – Lavrov Unveils Details of Putin-Xi Talks
Putin concluded his visit to China this week, where he met his counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed issues of mutual cooperation in the global economy and politics.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping discussed the Beijing global security initiative during the former's recent visit, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov
said at the XXXII Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defensive Policy.
“Chairman Xi Jinping’s initiative on global security was discussed during our visit to China at meetings both within the framework of delegations and at a meeting in a narrow group of leaders face to face. We see great reason that the practical promotion of the idea of ensuring global security would begin with the formation of the foundations of Eurasian security without any Euro-Atlantic flavor,” he said.
The minister noted that Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, including on the issues of security and strategic stability.
“But, firstly, not from a position of strength, not from a position of one’s own exclusivity, but only on equal terms and with respect for each other’s interests,” Lavrov underscored.
The second important point for Russia, he added, is that the dialogue must be conducted with the full scope of the problems that exist in today's world in the field of strategic stability and the military-political landscape.
During his visit to China, Putin stressed that the Moscow-Beijing relationship is one of the main stabilizing factors in global politics.
"It is of fundamental importance that the Russia-China relationship is not opportunistic and not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena," the Russian president said.