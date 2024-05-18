https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/eurasian-security-with-zero-euro-atlantic-flavor--lavrov-unveils-details-of-putin-xi-talks-1118520265.html

Eurasian Security with Zero Euro-Atlantic Flavor – Lavrov Unveils Details of Putin-Xi Talks

Eurasian Security with Zero Euro-Atlantic Flavor – Lavrov Unveils Details of Putin-Xi Talks

Earlier Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to China, where he met with Chairman Xi Jinping and discussed issues of mutual cooperation economic and global politicywise. 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping discussed the Beijing global security initiative during the former's recent visit, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said at the XXXII Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defensive Policy.The minister noted that Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, including on the issues of security and strategic stability. The second important point for Russia, he added, is that the dialogue must be conducted with the full scope of the problems that exist in today's world in the field of strategic stability and the military-political landscape.During his visit to China, Putin stressed that the Moscow-Beijing relationship is one of the main stabilizing factors in global politics.

