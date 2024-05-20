https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/russian-troops-liberate-belogorovka-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1118538728.html

Russian Troops Liberate Belogorovka in Lugansk People's Republic

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation, including the number of decimated militants and locations liberated.

Russian forces took full control of the village of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The Yug Battlegroup also defeated Ukrainian forces near four villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukraine lost more than 340 military personnel, three tanks and an array of Western-donated artillery systems. The Tsentr group of Russian forces improved their foothold in the Donetsk People’s Republic, dealing heavy blows to Ukrainian troops near the villages of Umanskoye, Netaylovo and Ocheretino and repelling a counteroffensive near Solovyovo. Ukraine lost more than 330 military personnel, a tank, two German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle. The northern group of Russian forces pressed on with their offensive in the Kharkov region in the past 24 hours, killing and wounding up to 380 Ukrainian military personnel and repelling two counterattacks.

