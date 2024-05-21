https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/german-foreign-minister-arrives-on-unannounced-visit-to-ukraine---reports-1118558239.html

German Foreign Minister Arrives on Unannounced Visit to Ukraine - Reports

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit that was not mentioned earlier for security reasons, German news agency DPA reported on Tuesday.

Baerbock arrived in a show of support for Kiev regime, the news agency said on X. On Monday, the German Defense Ministry said that seven more countries, namely the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Romania, Belgium and Lithuania would supply equipment and missiles to Ukraine as part of the German Air Defense Initiative (IAAD), while Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Canada would assist Kiev financially, after an online meeting of the contact group on Ukraine. Germany launched the IAAD initiative in April seeking to find and finance more air defense systems for Ukraine. Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

