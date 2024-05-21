International
Iran's Foreign Policy Won't Change After Presidential Election, Affirms Ambassador to Russia
Iran's foreign policy will not change after the presidential election since it is under the authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated, and his powers are transferred to the first vice president.
21.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's foreign policy will not change after the presidential election since it is under the authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated, and his powers are transferred to the first vice president.
Analysis
Raisi's Death May Have 'Serious Consequences Internationally' – Professor
20.05.2024
"No, I can say that the foreign policy will not change, because according to the constitution of our country, according to Article 110, the foreign policy is carried out entirely under the leadership of the supreme leader," Jalali told the Russian media.
