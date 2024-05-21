https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/irans-foreign-policy-to-not-change-after-presidential-election---ambassador-to-russia-1118557894.html

Iran's Foreign Policy Won't Change After Presidential Election, Affirms Ambassador to Russia

Iran's Foreign Policy Won't Change After Presidential Election, Affirms Ambassador to Russia

Sputnik International

Iran's foreign policy will not change after the presidential election since it is under the authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

2024-05-21T09:18+0000

2024-05-21T09:18+0000

2024-05-21T09:49+0000

world

russia

iran

ebrahim raisi

iran president raisi's death

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113606243_0:0:3086:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_74413bda647012124515fa30d7779bfe.jpg

On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated, and his powers are transferred to the first vice president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/raisis-death-may-have-serious-consequences-internationally--professor-1118535938.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-iran relations, ebrahim raisi, raisi death, iran president death, ebrahim raisi