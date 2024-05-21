https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/iranian-presidents-death-latest-in-string-of-strange-coincidences-1118551427.html

Iranian President’s Death Latest in String of Strange Coincidences

Iranian President’s Death Latest in String of Strange Coincidences

Sputnik International

The sudden deaths of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister is only the latest in a string of strange happenings in the world, revealing that we live in very interesting times, for good or ill.

2024-05-21T03:26+0000

2024-05-21T03:26+0000

2024-05-21T03:26+0000

analysis

michael maloof

ebrahim raisi

americans

slovakia

iran

israel

hossein amir abdollahian

iran president raisi's death

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118554554_0:57:3072:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_29d83216acc057669d9c165c32bc11ae.jpg

One of the most important pipelines in Europe in one of the most surveilled areas of the Baltic Sea was destroyed in an act of sabotage and investigations by the Swedes and Denmark end without a culprit named.The Prime Minister of Slovakia was shot five times after he halted his country’s aid to Ukraine, by a senior citizen acting alone and who was a vehement supporter of Ukraine.The Iranian president and foreign minister are both killed in a freak helicopter accident, during which the other two escort helicopters managed to return safely.The Iranian delegation was flying in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, which borders the country of Azerbaijan, a close ally of Israel.“Israel has very close ties with Azerbaijan. Given that proximity, It makes me wonder if something untoward might have happened. I cannot dismiss [that] possibility.” Maloof explained, emphasizing that there is no proof that Israel had anything to do with Raisi’s death. “I think that we need to see the forensics on this one.”On Monday, an Israeli official reportedly told US media that it was not involved in the Iranian President’s death.But, as Maloof notes, Israel has a history of alleged clandestine operations inside of Iran, including the bombing of pipelines, the murder of nuclear scientists and the recent response from Israel to an Iranian attack which Iran says was carried out from within its territory.“You have other episodes occurring throughout the West, including the attempted assassination of the prime minister of [Slovakia]. And also, apparently, there was a threat on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. So these are not happening in isolation. Something bigger is going on out there. I think people are trying to put their finger on it,” he added.The same day as the Iranian president’s helicopter crashed, officials for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) army said they thwarted a coup attempt and arrested 50 people, including three Americans. The coup’s alleged leader, Christian Malanga, was killed in the attempt. Malanga lived in the US for most of his life and according to videos posted online, visited the Israeli military in 2015.Maloof concluded that if it is revealed that Israel was involved in Raisi’s death, the response will be significant. “You saw what the reaction was when the Israelis hit the Iranian consulate in Syria… for the first time, Iran displayed that it could strike Israel directly. If this helicopter crash indeed was purposeful and it could link back to Israel, I rethink you’re going to see a very major response.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/life-of-late-iranian-president-ebrahim-raisi-1118531327.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/israel-claims-non-involvement-in-iranian-presidents-death--reports--1118537990.html

slovakia

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

iranian president dead, iranian president killed, was israel involved in the iranian president's death, strange times, may you live in interesting times, ebrahim raisi, sabotage, helicopter crash, israel killed raisi, israel killed the iranian president