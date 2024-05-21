https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/ruler-of-the-oceans-russia-celebrates-pacific-fleet-day-1118560762.html

Ruler of the Oceans: Russia Celebrates Pacific Fleet Day

Celebrating its storied history, the Russian Pacific Fleet marks another anniversary since its establishment on May 21, 1731, as a cornerstone of Russia's naval prowess in the Asia-Pacific region.

Created to protect national interests across the vast oceans, Russia's Pacific Fleet boasts an impressive array of capabilities from powerful Borei class nuclear-capable submarines armed with Bulava missiles submarines to formidable surface combatants like the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and the Varyag cruiser. Headquartered in Vladivostok, with key bases in several strategic locations including Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the fleet not only secures Russia’s eastern borders but also serves as a critical element of the country's global maritime strategy. As it commemorates this special day, the Russian Pacific Fleet continues to enhance its operational readiness, reflecting its enduring legacy and ongoing commitment to safeguard the maritime avenues critical to Russia’s trade and security.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more about the Russian Pacific Fleet:

