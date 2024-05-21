International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/ruler-of-the-oceans-russia-celebrates-pacific-fleet-day-1118560762.html
Ruler of the Oceans: Russia Celebrates Pacific Fleet Day
Ruler of the Oceans: Russia Celebrates Pacific Fleet Day
Sputnik International
Celebrating its storied history, the Russian Pacific Fleet marks another anniversary since its establishment on May 21, 1731, as a cornerstone of Russia's naval prowess in the Asia-Pacific region.
2024-05-21T17:52+0000
2024-05-21T17:52+0000
multimedia
photo
russian pacific fleet
russia
russian navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118561124_0:59:1137:699_1920x0_80_0_0_e35b9cf88cd336d9862b52a822cb505e.jpg
Created to protect national interests across the vast oceans, Russia's Pacific Fleet boasts an impressive array of capabilities from powerful Borei class nuclear-capable submarines armed with Bulava missiles submarines to formidable surface combatants like the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and the Varyag cruiser. Headquartered in Vladivostok, with key bases in several strategic locations including Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the fleet not only secures Russia’s eastern borders but also serves as a critical element of the country's global maritime strategy. As it commemorates this special day, the Russian Pacific Fleet continues to enhance its operational readiness, reflecting its enduring legacy and ongoing commitment to safeguard the maritime avenues critical to Russia’s trade and security.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more about the Russian Pacific Fleet:
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118561124_63:0:1074:758_1920x0_80_0_0_18ff6a56e7f9c06347fc191b73edde1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian pacific fleet, russian navy, pacific fleet day, pacific nuclear-capable, fleet of russia
russian pacific fleet, russian navy, pacific fleet day, pacific nuclear-capable, fleet of russia

Ruler of the Oceans: Russia Celebrates Pacific Fleet Day

17:52 GMT 21.05.2024
Subscribe
Celebrating its storied history, the Russian Pacific Fleet marks another anniversary since its establishment on May 21, 1731, as a cornerstone of Russia's naval prowess in the Asia-Pacific region.
Created to protect national interests across the vast oceans, Russia's Pacific Fleet boasts an impressive array of capabilities from powerful Borei class nuclear-capable submarines armed with Bulava missiles submarines to formidable surface combatants like the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and the Varyag cruiser.
Headquartered in Vladivostok, with key bases in several strategic locations including Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the fleet not only secures Russia’s eastern borders but also serves as a critical element of the country's global maritime strategy.
As it commemorates this special day, the Russian Pacific Fleet continues to enhance its operational readiness, reflecting its enduring legacy and ongoing commitment to safeguard the maritime avenues critical to Russia’s trade and security.
Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more about the Russian Pacific Fleet:
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Honor guard of the heavy nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy during maritime drills.

Honor guard of the heavy nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy during maritime drills. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Honor guard of the heavy nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy during maritime drills.

© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov / Go to the mediabank

Moskit anti-ship supersonic cruise missile launched during drills in the Sea of Japan.

Moskit anti-ship supersonic cruise missile launched during drills in the Sea of Japan. - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov
/
Go to the mediabank

Moskit anti-ship supersonic cruise missile launched during drills in the Sea of Japan.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A naval officer meets his relatives in Vladivostok after patrolling the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

A naval officer meets his relatives in Vladivostok after patrolling the Pacific and Indian Ocean. - Sputnik International
3/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A naval officer meets his relatives in Vladivostok after patrolling the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

The solemn ceremony of launching the diesel-electric submarine of project 636.3 (Varshavyanka) Volkhov for the Pacific Fleet in St. Petersburg.

The solemn ceremony of launching the diesel-electric submarine of project 636.3 (Varshavyanka) Volkhov for the Pacific Fleet in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International
4/15
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

The solemn ceremony of launching the diesel-electric submarine of project 636.3 (Varshavyanka) Volkhov for the Pacific Fleet in St. Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A lady-radio operator of a Marine Corps unit during a battalion's tactical exercises of the Pacific Fleet.

A lady-radio operator of a Marine Corps unit during a battalion&#x27;s tactical exercises of the Pacific Fleet. - Sputnik International
5/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A lady-radio operator of a Marine Corps unit during a battalion's tactical exercises of the Pacific Fleet.

© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov / Go to the mediabank

The rescue tug Fotiy Krylov breaks ice for further towing of the abandoned vessel Yeruslan in an emergency condition. The ship in question will be transported to the shipyard in the waters of the Amur Bay.

The rescue tug Fotiy Krylov breaks ice for further towing of the abandoned vessel Yeruslan in an emergency condition. The ship in question will be transported to the shipyard in the waters of the Amur Bay. - Sputnik International
6/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov
/
Go to the mediabank

The rescue tug Fotiy Krylov breaks ice for further towing of the abandoned vessel Yeruslan in an emergency condition. The ship in question will be transported to the shipyard in the waters of the Amur Bay.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Russian servicemen during Pacific Fleet drills.

Russian servicemen during Pacific Fleet drills. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian servicemen during Pacific Fleet drills.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A Ka-27 search helicopter lifts a dummy on board as part of honing crew skills to rescue victims.

A Ka-27 search helicopter lifts a dummy on board as part of honing crew skills to rescue victims. - Sputnik International
8/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Ka-27 search helicopter lifts a dummy on board as part of honing crew skills to rescue victims.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman fires a heavy machine gun during Pacific Fleet drills.

A serviceman fires a heavy machine gun during Pacific Fleet drills. - Sputnik International
9/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A serviceman fires a heavy machine gun during Pacific Fleet drills.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

The Pacific Fleet Marine Corps land using armored personnel carriers (BTR-80) during preparations for a naval parade in Vladivostok.

The Pacific Fleet Marine Corps land using armored personnel carriers (BTR-80) during preparations for a naval parade in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
10/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Pacific Fleet Marine Corps land using armored personnel carriers (BTR-80) during preparations for a naval parade in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A bilge sailor of the diesel submarine Ust-Kamchatsk of the Pacific Fleet during drills.

A bilge sailor of the diesel submarine Ust-Kamchatsk of the Pacific Fleet during drills. - Sputnik International
11/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A bilge sailor of the diesel submarine Ust-Kamchatsk of the Pacific Fleet during drills.

© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank

The Marshal Krylov vessel, capable ot tracking intercontinental ballistic missiles launches.

The Marshal Krylov vessel, capable ot tracking intercontinental ballistic missiles launches. - Sputnik International
12/15
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank

The Marshal Krylov vessel, capable ot tracking intercontinental ballistic missiles launches.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Reconnaissance units of Pacific Fleet Marine Corps train to repel the attacks of sabotage group and liberate infrastructure captured by enemy forces.

Reconnaissance units of Pacific Fleet Marine Corps train to repel the attacks of sabotage group and liberate infrastructure captured by enemy forces. - Sputnik International
13/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Reconnaissance units of Pacific Fleet Marine Corps train to repel the attacks of sabotage group and liberate infrastructure captured by enemy forces.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Musicians from the Pacific Fleet Military Band express support to participants of the special military operation.

Musicians from the Pacific Fleet Military Band express support to participants of the special military operation. - Sputnik International
14/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Musicians from the Pacific Fleet Military Band express support to participants of the special military operation.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Suspension of training bombs to the Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter ahead of a training flight.

Suspension of training bombs to the Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter ahead of a training flight. - Sputnik International
15/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Suspension of training bombs to the Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter ahead of a training flight.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала