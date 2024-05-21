https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/russian-military-ex-commander-popov-arrested-on-large-scale-fraud-charges---court-1118566725.html
Russian Military Ex-Commander Popov Arrested on Large-Scale Fraud Charges - Court
The former commander of the 58th army of the Russian armed forces, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on large-scale fraud charges, the 235th garrison military court told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"By the resolution of the 235th garrison military court of May 17, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention of Ivan Ivanovich Popov for 2 months," a court representative said. Popov was charged with fraud on a particularly large scale, the representative added.
