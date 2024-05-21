https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/russian-military-ex-commander-popov-arrested-on-large-scale-fraud-charges---court-1118566725.html

Russian Military Ex-Commander Popov Arrested on Large-Scale Fraud Charges - Court

Russian Military Ex-Commander Popov Arrested on Large-Scale Fraud Charges - Court

Sputnik International

The former commander of the 58th army of the Russian armed forces, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on large-scale fraud charges, the 235th garrison military court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-05-21T14:01+0000

2024-05-21T14:01+0000

2024-05-21T14:01+0000

russia

russian police

military court

russian military

investigation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416078_0:308:3094:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42752f01128f10f348cf3758bae40658.jpg

"By the resolution of the 235th garrison military court of May 17, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention of Ivan Ivanovich Popov for 2 months," a court representative said. Popov was charged with fraud on a particularly large scale, the representative added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian general arrested, russian army member arrested, russian military arrests