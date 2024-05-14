https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russian-investigators-open-bribery-case-against-senior-defense-ministry-official-1118421030.html
Russian Investigators Open Bribery Case Against Senior Defense Official
A criminal case for receiving a bribe on an especially large scale has been launched against Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.
"The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case against the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Yuri Kuznetsov. He is suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale," Petrenko said in a statement, adding that a court has arrested the official. According to the investigators, when being the head of the Eighth Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces from 2021-2023, Kuznetsov received a bribe from representatives of commercial structures for performing certain actions in their favor, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A criminal case for receiving a bribe on an especially large scale has been launched against Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.
"The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case against the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Yuri Kuznetsov. He is suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale,"
Petrenko said in a statement, adding that a court has arrested the official.
According to the investigators, when being the head of the Eighth Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces from 2021-2023, Kuznetsov received a bribe from representatives of commercial structures for performing certain actions in their favor, the statement read.
"During searches at the places of actual residence and registration of the suspect, funds in rubles and foreign currency in the amount of more than 100 million rubles [$1.1 million], gold coins, collectible watches and luxury items were discovered and seized," the spokeswoman added.