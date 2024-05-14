https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russian-investigators-open-bribery-case-against-senior-defense-ministry-official-1118421030.html

Russian Investigators Open Bribery Case Against Senior Defense Official

Russian Investigators Open Bribery Case Against Senior Defense Official

Sputnik International

A criminal case for receiving a bribe on an especially large scale has been launched against Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.

2024-05-14T07:39+0000

2024-05-14T07:39+0000

2024-05-14T07:45+0000

russia

yuri kuznetsov

russian defense ministry

russia

russian investigative committee

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106896/21/1068962160_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_8f5f9fa4fcc34cee5526ba0c93bd28e3.jpg

"The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case against the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Yuri Kuznetsov. He is suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale," Petrenko said in a statement, adding that a court has arrested the official. According to the investigators, when being the head of the Eighth Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces from 2021-2023, Kuznetsov received a bribe from representatives of commercial structures for performing certain actions in their favor, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russian-investigators-say-launch-probe-after-calls-to-inquire-west-attacks-against-russia-1117683098.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

criminal case, russian investigators, russian investigative committee