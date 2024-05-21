https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/syrian-presidents-wife-asma-diagnosed-with-leukemia-1118560350.html

Syrian President's Wife Asma Diagnosed With Leukemia

In August 2018, Asma Assad was diagnosed with an early-stage malignant breast tumor. At the end of January 2019, doctors performed a successful operation to remove it. In August 2019, the office of the presidential palace announced that Asma had defeated the disease.

The wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the presidential office said on Tuesday. The first lady will maintain "appropriate social distancing" and will temporarily withdraw from public events as part of her treatment plan.

