Syrian President's Wife Asma Diagnosed With Leukemia
In August 2018, Asma Assad was diagnosed with an early-stage malignant breast tumor. At the end of January 2019, doctors performed a successful operation to remove it. In August 2019, the office of the presidential palace announced that Asma had defeated the disease.
The wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the presidential office said on Tuesday. The first lady will maintain "appropriate social distancing" and will temporarily withdraw from public events as part of her treatment plan.
The wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
"After First Lady Asma Assad was diagnosed with several symptoms and clinical signs [of the disease] and underwent a comprehensive series of medical tests and examinations, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia," the office said in a statement.
The first lady will maintain "appropriate social distancing
" and will temporarily withdraw from public events as part of her treatment plan.