Trump: Justice Dept. Authorized FBI to Use Deadly Force in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Ex-President Donald Trump said he had been shown reports indicating that the US Justice Department authorized the FBI to use deadly force in their raid of the Trumps’s Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

"I just came out of the Biden witch hunt trial in Manhattan, the ‘Icebox,’ and was shown reports that crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their illegal and unconstitutional raid of Mar-A-Lago, authorized the FBI to use deadly (lethal) force. Now we know, for sure, that Joe Biden is a serious threat to democracy. He is mentally unfit to hold office - 25th amendment," Trump said via Truth Social on Tuesday. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the information was grounds for impeaching US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.Earlier on Tuesday, Newsweek reported that a new court filing revealed FBI agents were authorized to use deadly force during the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022. The report added that the agents at the scene were instructed to wear unmarked polo or collared shirts and bring standard-issue weapons, ammunition, handcuffs and bolt cutters. Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases in what he has characterized as an attempt by Democrats and the establishment in the United States to prevent him from being reelected.

