International
LIVE: Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/costello-takes-the-stand-again-in-trump-trial-amid-heightening-tensions-with-judge-1118569477.html
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
2024-05-22T04:17+0000
2024-05-22T07:47+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
icc
israel
hamas
gaza strip
palestine
drc
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118569316_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc460a4eac0c6a946a777780188d4f20.jpg
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis on the latest developments out of Trump's hush money trial amid the defense resting the case.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik shares his expertise on the ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, other top officials, and various Hamas leaders.The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his analysis of the DRC coup attempt.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko to discuss the EU agreeing to give Russia assets to Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza strip
palestine
russia
ukraine
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118569316_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc8dff5e3b488cb9470f5871f3abd11c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, will eu give russian assets to ukraine, coup attempt in drc, icc arrest warrant
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, will eu give russian assets to ukraine, coup attempt in drc, icc arrest warrant

Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge

04:17 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 22.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis on the latest developments out of Trump's hush money trial amid the defense resting the case.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik shares his expertise on the ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, other top officials, and various Hamas leaders.
The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his analysis of the DRC coup attempt.
The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko to discuss the EU agreeing to give Russia assets to Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала