Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.

The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis on the latest developments out of Trump's hush money trial amid the defense resting the case.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik shares his expertise on the ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, other top officials, and various Hamas leaders.The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his analysis of the DRC coup attempt.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko to discuss the EU agreeing to give Russia assets to Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

