https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/costello-takes-the-stand-again-in-trump-trial-amid-heightening-tensions-with-judge-1118569477.html
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
2024-05-22T04:17+0000
2024-05-22T04:17+0000
2024-05-22T07:47+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
icc
israel
hamas
gaza strip
palestine
drc
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118569316_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc460a4eac0c6a946a777780188d4f20.jpg
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis on the latest developments out of Trump's hush money trial amid the defense resting the case.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik shares his expertise on the ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, other top officials, and various Hamas leaders.The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his analysis of the DRC coup attempt.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko to discuss the EU agreeing to give Russia assets to Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza strip
palestine
russia
ukraine
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118569316_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc8dff5e3b488cb9470f5871f3abd11c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, will eu give russian assets to ukraine, coup attempt in drc, icc arrest warrant
the final countdown, trump hush money trial, will eu give russian assets to ukraine, coup attempt in drc, icc arrest warrant
Costello Takes the Stand Again in Trump Trial Amid Heightening Tensions with Judge
04:17 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 22.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover the latest developments from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis on the latest developments out of Trump's hush money trial amid the defense resting the case.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik shares his expertise on the ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, other top officials, and various Hamas leaders.
The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his analysis of the DRC coup attempt.
The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko to discuss the EU agreeing to give Russia assets to Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM