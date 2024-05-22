https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/egypt-may-resort-to-all-options-to-ensure-national-security---reports-1118573662.html
Egypt can use all available options to ensure its national security and preserve the historical rights of the Palestinian people, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported.
Egypt's respect for its obligations and treaties does not prevent it from doing so, the official said. Moreover, Egypt had warned Israel of the consequences of a further escalation in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border checkpoint and refused to hold any coordination activities with them, the broadcaster reported. In the early hours of May 7, the Israel Defense Forces launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - Egypt can use all available options to ensure its national security and preserve the historical rights of the Palestinian people, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed high-ranking official.
Egypt's respect for its obligations and treaties does not prevent it from doing so, the official said.
Moreover, Egypt had warned Israel of the consequences of a further escalation in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border checkpoint and refused to hold any coordination activities with them, the broadcaster reported.
In the early hours of May 7, the Israel Defense Forces launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah
and took control of the Gaza side of the border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.