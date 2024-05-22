Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/egypts-foreign-minister-pays-1st-visit-to-iran-since-1980-to-attend-raisis-funeral-1118585709.html
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry went to Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister has set foot in Iran since the ties between the two countries were severed in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt and Egypt's recognition of Israel, Iranian news agency Fars reported. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's funeral ceremony, the Azerbaijani cabinet told Sputnik. On Sunday, Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry went to Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister has set foot in Iran since the ties between the two countries were severed in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt and Egypt's recognition of Israel, Iranian news agency Fars reported.
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's funeral ceremony, the Azerbaijani cabinet told Sputnik.
"Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have arrived in Tehran to participate in the official lying-in-state of Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other Iranian officials. The delegation also includes members of Milli Meclis [Azerbaijan's unicameral parliament] group on Azerbaijani-Iranian parliamentary relations, as well as a number of officials," the cabinet said.
On Sunday, Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran
. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.