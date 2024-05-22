https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/egypts-foreign-minister-pays-1st-visit-to-iran-since-1980-to-attend-raisis-funeral-1118585709.html

Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral

Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral

Sputnik International

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry went to Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

2024-05-22T13:07+0000

2024-05-22T13:07+0000

2024-05-22T13:07+0000

world

iran president raisi's death

ebrahim raisi

sameh shoukry

egypt

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118585544_0:228:2830:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_a519ea6b7884968e62367f2b5b2ff32c.jpg

This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister has set foot in Iran since the ties between the two countries were severed in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt and Egypt's recognition of Israel, Iranian news agency Fars reported. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's funeral ceremony, the Azerbaijani cabinet told Sputnik. On Sunday, Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/huge-srowds-attend-iranian-president-raisis-funeral-procession-in-tehran-1118576826.html

egypt

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

egypt's foreign minister, sameh shoukry, iranian president ebrahim raisi