International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/egypts-foreign-minister-pays-1st-visit-to-iran-since-1980-to-attend-raisis-funeral-1118585709.html
Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral
Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral
Sputnik International
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry went to Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
2024-05-22T13:07+0000
2024-05-22T13:07+0000
world
iran president raisi's death
ebrahim raisi
sameh shoukry
egypt
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118585544_0:228:2830:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_a519ea6b7884968e62367f2b5b2ff32c.jpg
This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister has set foot in Iran since the ties between the two countries were severed in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt and Egypt's recognition of Israel, Iranian news agency Fars reported. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's funeral ceremony, the Azerbaijani cabinet told Sputnik. On Sunday, Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/huge-srowds-attend-iranian-president-raisis-funeral-procession-in-tehran-1118576826.html
egypt
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118585544_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee3680964ea75887db58c9d33531520.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt's foreign minister, sameh shoukry, iranian president ebrahim raisi
egypt's foreign minister, sameh shoukry, iranian president ebrahim raisi

Egypt's Foreign Minister Pays 1st Visit to Iran Since 1980 to Attend Raisi's Funeral

13:07 GMT 22.05.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinEgyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry went to Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister has set foot in Iran since the ties between the two countries were severed in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the admission of the deposed Shah of Iran to Egypt and Egypt's recognition of Israel, Iranian news agency Fars reported.
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov also arrived in Iran to attend Raisi's funeral ceremony, the Azerbaijani cabinet told Sputnik.
"Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have arrived in Tehran to participate in the official lying-in-state of Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other Iranian officials. The delegation also includes members of Milli Meclis [Azerbaijan's unicameral parliament] group on Azerbaijani-Iranian parliamentary relations, as well as a number of officials," the cabinet said.
Iranians follow a truck carrying coffins of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous region of the country's northwest, during a funeral ceremony for them in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
World
Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
07:12 GMT
On Sunday, Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала