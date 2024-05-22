International
LIVE: Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine
EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest of seized Russian assets.
EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest of seized Russian assets.
Rachel kicked off Tuesday's show with guest attorney Steve Gill, who analyzed the last day of the arguments in the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on the hush money trial, Rachel was joined by Professor Francis Anthony Boyle from the University of Illinois who detailed the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several others, including Hamas' leadership.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst Dr. George Szamuely about the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest gained from seized Russian assets.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Professor Mohammad Marandi from about the untimely deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and a number of high ranking officials on Sunday, May 19th.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine

04:17 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 22.05.2024)
The Backstory
EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest of seized Russian assets.
Rachel kicked off Tuesday's show with guest attorney Steve Gill, who analyzed the last day of the arguments in the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Following a discussion on the hush money trial, Rachel was joined by Professor Francis Anthony Boyle from the University of Illinois who detailed the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several others, including Hamas' leadership.
In the final hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst Dr. George Szamuely about the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest gained from seized Russian assets.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to Professor Mohammad Marandi from about the untimely deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and a number of high ranking officials on Sunday, May 19th.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
