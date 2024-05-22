https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/eu-approves-plan-to-use-money-from-russian-assets-to-fund-ukraine-1118572306.html

EU Approves Plan to Use Money from Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest of seized Russian assets.

Rachel kicked off Tuesday's show with guest attorney Steve Gill, who analyzed the last day of the arguments in the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on the hush money trial, Rachel was joined by Professor Francis Anthony Boyle from the University of Illinois who detailed the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several others, including Hamas' leadership.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst Dr. George Szamuely about the EU's move to fund Ukraine with the interest gained from seized Russian assets.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Professor Mohammad Marandi from about the untimely deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and a number of high ranking officials on Sunday, May 19th.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

