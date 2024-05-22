International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/first-boeing-crewed-starliner-flight-postponed-yet-again-no-new-date-set---nasa-1118591961.html
First Boeing Crewed Starliner Flight Postponed Yet Again, No New Date Set - NASA
First Boeing Crewed Starliner Flight Postponed Yet Again, No New Date Set - NASA
Sputnik International
NASA has canceled the latest, long-delayed, and repeatedly rescheduled first crewed flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station.
2024-05-22T23:32+0000
2024-05-22T23:32+0000
beyond politics
us
nasa
international space station (iss)
starliner
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118300572_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a536d7eb8d5d982a901ad429ac7e9be7.jpg
"NASA, Boeing Space and ULA Launch [United Launch Alliance] are forgoing the May 25 launch attempt for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test following meetings assessing flight rationale, system performance, and redundancy," the US space agency said on X. The next possible launch opportunity is still being discussed, NASA said. The message gave no indication when this might be.US astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams were scheduled to fly in the Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) but after previous delays, a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank on the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage had to be released. The first manned Starliner flight was earlier scheduled for July 2023 but has been repeatedly postponed since then as parts failed to function properly during tests. Boeing has received more than $5 billion in contracts to build the much-troubled spacecraft which is now $1 billion over budget. Starliner was supposed to complement the reliable and now repeatedly used and successful SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which has already flown 50 astronauts, cosmonauts and civilians into orbit in 13 flights, 12 of them to the ISS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/first-crewed-boeing-starliner-flight-to-space-station-delayed-another-four-days---nasa-1118508634.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118300572_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5ddb4a7d3de816b76a983e4b25611b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing cst-100 starliner, starliner flight date, international space station starliner date, starliner flight postponed again
boeing cst-100 starliner, starliner flight date, international space station starliner date, starliner flight postponed again

First Boeing Crewed Starliner Flight Postponed Yet Again, No New Date Set - NASA

23:32 GMT 22.05.2024
© AP Photo / Terry RennaBoeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© AP Photo / Terry Renna
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA has canceled the latest, long-delayed, and repeatedly rescheduled first crewed flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) that was due to take place on Saturday, May 25, the US space agency announced on Wednesday.
"NASA, Boeing Space and ULA Launch [United Launch Alliance] are forgoing the May 25 launch attempt for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test following meetings assessing flight rationale, system performance, and redundancy," the US space agency said on X.
The next possible launch opportunity is still being discussed, NASA said. The message gave no indication when this might be.
US astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams were scheduled to fly in the Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) but after previous delays, a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank on the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage had to be released.
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2024
World
First Crewed Boeing Starliner Flight to Space Station Delayed Another Four Days - NASA
18 May, 05:30 GMT
The first manned Starliner flight was earlier scheduled for July 2023 but has been repeatedly postponed since then as parts failed to function properly during tests. Boeing has received more than $5 billion in contracts to build the much-troubled spacecraft which is now $1 billion over budget.
Starliner was supposed to complement the reliable and now repeatedly used and successful SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which has already flown 50 astronauts, cosmonauts and civilians into orbit in 13 flights, 12 of them to the ISS.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала