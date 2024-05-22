https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/hush-money-trial-wraps-overdose-deaths-drop-trump-war-chest-grows-1118571404.html

Hush Money Trial Wraps, Overdose Deaths Drop, Trump War Chest Grows

Hush Money Trial Wraps, Overdose Deaths Drop, Trump War Chest Grows

Sputnik International

The Kenyan president arrives in the US to little fanfare, and OpenAI makes a powerful enemy.

2024-05-22T04:13+0000

2024-05-22T04:13+0000

2024-05-22T08:34+0000

political misfits

donald trump

hamas

israel

joe biden

new caledonia

copper

kenya

mining

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118572068_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_521e63180c73d2b93b1709d4b97ebd00.png

Hush Money Trial Wraps, Overdose Deaths Drop, Trump War Chest Grows Sputnik International The Kenyan president arrives in the US to little fanfare, and OpenAI makes a powerful enemy.

Writer and journalist Dan Lazare joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss who might rise to the top in Iran following the death of the country’s president, the end of testimony in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial and the politicization of US courts, the impact of prosecutors at the International Criminal Court seeking warrants over alleged abuses by Israel and Hamas in the course of the war in Gaza, and the coming trial of Hunter Biden on gun charges.Dr. Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of research and academic engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance, discusses new data on drug overdose deaths in America, the distinct waves of the overdose crisis, what the Biden administration has been able to achieve in fighting the crisis, and what remains to be done.International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst and National Organizer for Black Alliance for Peace Ajamu Baraka, discusses the rightward shift in American politics, attacks on progressive district attorneys, Trump beating President Joe Biden in fundraising this month, Trump’s attacks on RFK Jr., what the French president hopes to accomplish in New Caledonia, and the unionization vote over the weekend at a Mercedes plant in Alabama.Jamie Kneen, Canada Program co-lead and outreach coordinator for MiningWatch, discusses the world’s new appetite for copper, to what degree mining extraction and processing relationships will mimic those of fossil fuels and the colonial past, and where mining power and wealth is concentrated.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

new caledonia

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

icc arrest warrant for israel hamas leaders, trump vs rfk jr, trump hush money trial, global mining