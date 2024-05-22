International
LIVE: Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/icc-issues-unprecedented-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-1118571874.html
ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the ICC's arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.
2024-05-22T04:17+0000
2024-05-22T08:37+0000
fault lines
us
radio
joe biden
israel
benjamin netanyahu
israel-gaza conflict
donald trump
michael cohen
robert fico
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118571717_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3784a8613b400054f7be649fedc1ea03.png
ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the ICC's arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.
The show begins with Margaret Kimberly, senior columnist and editor of the Black Agenda Report, breaking down Biden's recent commencement speech at Morehouse College. She also analyzes voter disapproval of the president's foreign policy.The second hour starts with Beirut-based journalist and Editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s recent arrest warrants for top Israeli officials and Hamas leaders.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shared his perspective on New York City's ongoing Trump trial and discussed Michael Cohen's testimony.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing the latest developments on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition. He also touches on Kosovo shutting down six Serbian-lead bank branches amid a currency crackdown.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
slovakia
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118571717_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d93b66b24066a1c9ce624b15e066417.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, icc arrest warrant on war in gaza, kosovo conflict latest, robert fico's condition, trump hush money trial
fault lines, icc arrest warrant on war in gaza, kosovo conflict latest, robert fico's condition, trump hush money trial

ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

04:17 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 22.05.2024)
Fault Lines
ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the ICC's arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.
The show begins with Margaret Kimberly, senior columnist and editor of the Black Agenda Report, breaking down Biden's recent commencement speech at Morehouse College. She also analyzes voter disapproval of the president's foreign policy.
The second hour starts with Beirut-based journalist and Editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s recent arrest warrants for top Israeli officials and Hamas leaders.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shared his perspective on New York City's ongoing Trump trial and discussed Michael Cohen's testimony.
The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing the latest developments on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition. He also touches on Kosovo shutting down six Serbian-lead bank branches amid a currency crackdown.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала