https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/icc-issues-unprecedented-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-1118571874.html

ICC Issues Unprecedented Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the ICC's arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.

The show begins with Margaret Kimberly, senior columnist and editor of the Black Agenda Report, breaking down Biden's recent commencement speech at Morehouse College. She also analyzes voter disapproval of the president's foreign policy.The second hour starts with Beirut-based journalist and Editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, weighing in on the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s recent arrest warrants for top Israeli officials and Hamas leaders.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shared his perspective on New York City's ongoing Trump trial and discussed Michael Cohen's testimony.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing the latest developments on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition. He also touches on Kosovo shutting down six Serbian-lead bank branches amid a currency crackdown.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

