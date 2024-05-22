https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/if-eu-stops-lng-imports-from-russia-moscow-will-not-be-left-without-buyers---moscow-1118575617.html

If EU Stops LNG Imports From Russia, Moscow Will Not Be Left Without Buyers - Moscow

If the European Union bans the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in one of its sanctions packages, Russia will not be left without buyers in other parts of the world, as the demand for energy resources is only growing, Director of First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Studennikov said.

"We will not remain without customers. The interesting thing about the LNG market, as it is known, is its global nature, liquefied gas can 'travel' around the world. The demand for it is steadily growing, and wide horizons are opening up here. But any attempts by the West to interfere with our trade with the countries of the world majority are obviously doomed to fail," Studennikov told Sputnik. The European Union had previously imposed restrictions on the import of pipeline gas from Russia, the diplomat recalled. The "green" policy of the European Union is unlikely to be successful if Brussels decides to ban the import of Russian uranium products, Studennikov said.Brussels acted in a similar way when it wanted to harm Russia by banning the supply of pipeline gas, the diplomat added.In April, Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said that Brussels intends to oppose the conclusion of new contracts for the supply of uranium for nuclear power plants from Russia.The relations between Russia and France are in a very deep crisis, which is even difficult to compare with the Cold War period, Artyom Studennikov said.France's participation in the conflict in Ukraine officially will make it a party to the conflict, which will increase the risk of a clash of two nuclear powers, Studennikov said."The participation of French servicepeople in the Ukrainian conflict officially, de jure, will make France a party to it. This will inevitably increase the risk of a collision on the battlefield between two nuclear powers, which is fraught with the most unpredictable consequences," Studennikov said.In the case of such events the French military will become legitimate targets for Russian armed forces, the diplomat added.

