French Party Leader Says Protracted Ukrainian Conflict Impoverishes France
French Party Leader Says Protracted Ukrainian Conflict Impoverishes France
France is growing poorer through continued financial and military support of Ukraine, The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot warned on Saturday, challenging the French prime minister's refusal to advocate for peace.
"This stubborn refusal of negotiations and peace worsens the human toll of this war by the day, while impoverishing France by the day and putting us in serious danger! Stop sending weapons and money to Ukraine," Philippot wrote on social media. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal insisted this week that Ukraine would continue to hold out as long as France continued supporting it. Philippot argued that Ukrainians would "continue dying" instead. Attal admitted during an interview with BFMTV on Thursday that there would be a price for helping Ukraine but he suggested that food and energy prices would grow even higher and migration flows to Europe would become greater if Russia were to win.
French Party Leader Says Protracted Ukrainian Conflict Impoverishes France

14:50 GMT 20.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORIN Florian Philippot, French far-right Front National (FN) party vice-president and top candidate for the December regional elections in the eastern Alsace-Champagne-Ardenne-Lorraine region, delivers a speech during a campaign meeting in Kintzheim, eastern France, on December 9, 2015
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is growing poorer through continued financial and military support of Ukraine, The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot warned on Saturday, challenging the French prime minister's refusal to advocate for peace.
"This stubborn refusal of negotiations and peace worsens the human toll of this war by the day, while impoverishing France by the day and putting us in serious danger! Stop sending weapons and money to Ukraine," Philippot wrote on social media.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal insisted this week that Ukraine would continue to hold out as long as France continued supporting it. Philippot argued that Ukrainians would "continue dying" instead.
Attal admitted during an interview with BFMTV on Thursday that there would be a price for helping Ukraine but he suggested that food and energy prices would grow even higher and migration flows to Europe would become greater if Russia were to win.
