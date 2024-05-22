https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/netanyahu-says-not-concerned-about-traveling-abroad-despite-possible-icc-arrest-warrant-1118574691.html

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had no concerns about traveling abroad despite the recent move by International Criminal Court (ICC) to request a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said he had filed requests for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh and the leader of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since October 2023 based on evidence collected and examined by his office. People will stop taking the ICC seriously and start seeing it as "a politicized thing," the Israeli prime minister added. He also described the prosecutor's move as "a distortion and a travesty of justice."

