Nikki Haley Endorses Trump, Says He's Not Perfect But Biden 'Catastrophe'
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced on Wednesday that she will vote for Donald Trump in November as he meets her priorities better than Biden.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced on Wednesday that she will vote for Donald Trump in November as he meets her priorities better than Biden.
“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who is going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account…,” Haley said at the Hudson Institute. “I will be voting for Trump.”
Trump has not been perfect but Biden has been a "catastrophe," she said.
Haley also expressed hope that Trump will actively engage her voters rather than simply expect their support.
Earlier, an Axios report said that Trump's campaign is considering Nikki Haley for the vice presidential role
Haley, who was a key Republican rival in the presidential race alongside Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, could be chosen if Trump believes she would enhance his chances of winning the November election, avoid potential imprisonment, and manage his multi-million dollar legal bills, the report added.
Members of the Republican Party close to both politicians believe that teaming up is in their mutual interest because Haley has deep ties with sponsors who are wary of Trump, and she could help him attract the votes of some college-educated Republicans, the report said.