https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/norway-recognizes-palestinian-state-ireland-spain-to-follow-suit---report-1118577755.html
Norway, Ireland and Spain Recognize Palestinian State
Norway, Ireland and Spain Recognize Palestinian State
Sputnik International
Norway has recognized Palestinian statehood. Ireland, Spain have followed suit.
2024-05-22T06:53+0000
2024-05-22T06:53+0000
2024-05-22T07:26+0000
world
palestine
european union (eu)
ireland
palestinian statehood
palestinians
norway
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118577899_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f30d218c070f46661eecddc0e9453e0.jpg
Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced they are officially recognizing Palestinian statehood."The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday. He added that the Palestinian people have a fundamental right to self-determination. "Both Israelis and Palestinians have a right to live in peace in their respective states. There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East," said the PM.Ireland’s taoiseach Simon Harris has also confirmed at a press conference that Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state, with a similar move announced by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. Earlier, Politico reported that Ireland will officially recognize Palestinian statehood in coordination with at least two other European countries. It is reported that over the past few weeks Ireland had discussed the timing of Palestinian statehood recognition in meetings with the governments of Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Norway and Malta.The Israeli Foreign Minister has ordered recalling of ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for consultations over the countries’ decision to recognize the Palestinian state.Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz shared a post on X, saying:"I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security."Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in late March that Madrid had reached an agreement with Ireland, Slovenia and Malta to take the first steps toward recognizing the State of Palestine to promote the peace process. The nations later issued a joint statement, in which they expressed their readiness to recognize the State of Palestine under the "right circumstances."Up until now, the State of Palestine had been recognized by nine EU member states. Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia took this step in 1988, before joining the EU, while Sweden recognized the State of Palestine in 2014.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/spain-declines-to-confirm-may-21-as-date-for-spains-recognition-of-palestinian-state-1118370825.html
palestine
ireland
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118577899_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56adfb4ed871348818557cca721ada6a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
norway has recognized palestinian statehood, spain has recognized palestinian statehood, ireland has recognized palestinian statehood, what countries recognize palestine state, state of palestine what countries eu recognize, when spain will recognize palestine as an independent state
norway has recognized palestinian statehood, spain has recognized palestinian statehood, ireland has recognized palestinian statehood, what countries recognize palestine state, state of palestine what countries eu recognize, when spain will recognize palestine as an independent state
Norway, Ireland and Spain Recognize Palestinian State
06:53 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 22.05.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - In late March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Madrid had reached an agreement with Ireland, Slovenia and Malta to take the first steps toward recognizing the State of Palestine to promote the peace process.
Norway, Ireland and Spain have announced they are officially recognizing Palestinian statehood
.
"The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,
" said
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.
He added that the Palestinian people have a fundamental right to self-determination.
"Both Israelis and Palestinians have a right to live in peace in their respective states. There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East," said the PM.
Ireland’s taoiseach Simon Harris has also confirmed at a press conference that Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state, with a similar move announced by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.
Earlier, Politico reported that Ireland will officially recognize Palestinian statehood in coordination with at least two other European countries. It is reported that over the past few weeks Ireland had discussed the timing of Palestinian statehood recognition in meetings with the governments of Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Norway and Malta.
The Israeli Foreign Minister has ordered recalling of ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for consultations over the countries’ decision to recognize the Palestinian state.
Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz shared a post on X, saying:
"I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security."
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in late March that Madrid had reached an agreement
with Ireland, Slovenia and Malta to take the first steps toward recognizing the State of Palestine to promote the peace process. The nations later issued a joint statement, in which they expressed their readiness to recognize the State of Palestine under the "right circumstances
."
Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.
Up until now, the State of Palestine had been recognized by nine EU member states. Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia took this step in 1988, before joining the EU, while Sweden recognized the State of Palestine in 2014.